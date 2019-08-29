Information session

The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Hibbing Public Utilities to host a Steam Utility Information Session Wednesday evening at the Hibbing Memorial Building. The Little Theater was packed as residents learned about the current state of the utility and asked questions. Pictured left to right: HPU Commission Chair Dave Rian, HPU General Manager Scott Hautala, HPU Commissioner Jeff Hart, HPU Commissioner Jeffrey Stokes and HPU Commissioner and City Councilor James Bayliss.

 Hannah White

