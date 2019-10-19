HIBBING — Allisha LaBarge stood before members of the Hibbing City Council at its Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, ready to field questions about an email she recently sent requesting they adopt a resolution changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
LaBarge, who defines herself as being Anishinaabe, Sahnish and Dakota, is a chairperson for the Indian Education Program with the Hibbing School District, began by introducing herself in the Ojibwe language.
“Boozhoo. Niibawi Zoongiizikwe in'dizhinikaazh,” she said before councilors. “That means, ‘Hello, my name is She Stands Strong.’ Most of you know me as Lish LaBarge.” She explained that she had sent the email to the councilors “a bit last minute” as she “didn't realize this idea could exist.”
While she had prepared a speech, she decided to hold off on delivering it at this stage in time. “My request is to create a little bit of change in our community,” she explained. “...I could drop facts and history, or I can simply just ask you what I can do in this process to help you create this change?”
On Monday, Oct. 7, LaBarge sent her original email to councilors that read, “Perhaps it wouldn’t hurt to honor the many indigenous peoples we have living in our community. I know for my children and myself, we would feel even more at home knowing we grew up in a place that is progressive and has integrity.”
More than 500 years after Columbus landed in the Caribbean and a century after being established as a proclamation, the city of Berkeley, Calif., in 1992 became the first city in America to rebrand the day in honor of Native Americans.
including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Moorhead, Red Wing, Bemidji and Grand Rapids have since signed proclamations or resolutions to recognize some form of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October. Locally, the Grand Rapids City Council passed a resolution in 2014, and the following year the city’s Human Rights Commission organized their first Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration, which drew a crowd of hundreds to take in various Anishinaabe cultural traditions and dances.
Meanwhile, several states — including Alaska, Maine, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota and Vermont — now recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a holiday. And in 2016, former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton proclaimed Indigenous Peoples’ Day statewide.
Backers of Indigenous Peoples’ Day movement say that adopting it honors America’s First People while raising awareness about racism.
The city of Hibbing has yet to adopt such a resolution and there were no known celebratory gatherings scheduled to take place in the area. But one organization that openly acknowledged the new holiday is the Hibbing Public Library, which posted on its Facebook page this week that it would be closed Monday, citing not Columbus Day but for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Calling attention to Grand Rapids having a “large banner displayed in honor of my indigenous relatives,” LaBarge suggested in her email that councilors in her hometown of Hibbing should consider doing the same.
“I know for my children and myself, we would feel even more at home knowing we grew up in a place that is progressive and has integrity...” she wrote in her email. “I just want to teach my children what history books never spoke of because intergenerational trauma and genocide are very real things that still affect many of our indigenous family members today. However, I strongly believe in processing the pain from our past to find healing so we can begin to embrace the future.”
The City Council did not publicly address the letter during its regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Two days later, City Administrator Tom Dicklich told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that councilors did not discuss LaBarge’s request at their meeting because he felt it was important for councilors to discuss the topic during a working session before making any public decision.
Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman also told the HDT last Friday, Oct. 11, “We’re always open to listening to anyone who brings something like this forward, and we certainly welcome them to come and present during open forum or to come and talk to councilors during Committee of the Whole meeting.”
The City of Hibbing recognized Columbus Day, as usual this past Monday. But the Hibbing Public Library posted on their Facebook page that it was closed, not citing Columbus Day but instead for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
At this week’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, Dicklich told councilors that LaBarge’s message brought to light the fact that the city lacks a formal procedure for proclamation and resolution requests. “What we don’t have is a process to bring this forward, and obviously we have not changed a federal holiday before,” Dicklich said.
Mayor Rick Cannata echoed Dicklich’s sentiments — acknowledging that they need to hammer out a formal process to determine the next steps. Cannata opened the floor up to questions and hearing none, thanked LaBarge, saying he appreciated her bringing the issue forward and that they would look into it.
The councilors went back and forth about how other cities have handled similar requests regarding the holiday, to which LaBarge pointed out it’s now being evaluated on a national level. Dicklich also noted that there is a union contract in place that specifically designates Columbus Day as a holiday, so there are different aspects to keep in mind.
After a short discussion, several councilors thanked LaBarge and it was decided that more research is needed. No formal actions are taken during working sessions.
The next regular council meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Council Chamber in City Hall.
