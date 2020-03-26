In honor of the skaters

Mary and Mike Pogorelc, owners of Mary’s Lake Street Floral recently offered free flowers and a heartfelt message to skaters from the Chisholm Figure Skating Club. The club’s spring skating show planned for earlier this month was canceled recently to abide by guidelines of limiting gatherings to 10 people or less to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.
