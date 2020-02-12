CHISHOLM — Below zero temperatures gave way to sunshine on Saturday morning for the Chisholm Kiwanis ice fishing contest.
Kim Stirewalt, a Kiwanis member and fishing contest organizer, said the event had a total of about 70 participants, including a mix of newcomers and return attendees.
“All in all, it was a good turnout,” Stirewalt said.
A dozen northerns, 12 crappies and two perch were registered. There were no walleye registered, according to contest officials.
The Kiwanis Club relies on its volunteers to make the contest a success.
Adding to the volunteer base this year were some members of the Kiwanis Key Club at Chisholm High School. This is the second year since the Key Club received its charter.
“We’re happy to have them there, because that’s what it’s all about — us as Kiwanis members to show them at an earlier age how to be involved and volunteering in community events,” Stirewalt said.
The experience gained volunteering in Key Club is something kids can list when applying for scholarships and on job applications, she added.
Fishing contest results provided by Chisholm Kiwanis are as follows:
Northern: There were a total of 12 northerns registered. Brandon Buchwitz caught the largest northern at 29.5 inches long and 6 pounds, 6 ounces.
Crappies: Also a total of 12 registered. Milo Allen caught the largest, 12 inches and was 13 ounces.
No Walleye were registered.
The so-called Other category: two perch. Caitlin Daniels caught a perch at 8.5 inches, 6 ounces.
