HIBBING — Best-selling Minnesota author Allen Eskens, writer of The Life We Bury among other titles, visited the Hibbing Public Library this week to dish about his unlikely path from wayward student to lawyer and eventually to an author with a feature film in development.
During his first trip to Hibbing, Eskens presented to a mixed group of readers and aspiring novelists about his early upbringing in central Missouri. Unlike many of his own favorite authors, writing was the furthest notion from his mind as a young man. In fact, his only indication looking back was a first grade report card stashed in a bin in the back of his mother’s closet with a teacher’s note that read, “Allen dreams too much when work needs to be done in school.”
But daydreaming happened to be was his favorite pastime and a quality he believes led him to becoming a writer.
“I really didn’t have any plans in my life,” he said.
Eskens helped his father, who owned a drywall company, and assumed he’d follow suit go by going into construction. Getting good grades simply wasn’t a priority. Then something happened that changed everything: “that thing happened because of a teacher.”
With the help of his fifth grade teacher, Eskens auditioned for a school play and secured what he considered to be the best part — not a leading role, but a character who got to swear. For a kid in Catholic school during the 1970s, the audience’s reaction was more than a little satisfying.
By high school, Eskens found his place in amongst his peers in the drama club. “I threw myself into theater.” For the first time in his academic career, he was earning A’s in his theater-related classes, which helped to counteract the failing grades. And though he wasn’t aware of it at the time, acting played a vital role in honing his creativity.
More changes occurred after his new group of friends began discussing college plans. Eskens never envisioned himself pursuing higher education — even his guidance counselor told him he wasn’t “college material.”
However, he was inspired enough to apply and was accepted into the University of Iowa where he developed a surprising passion for all things dance. At one point, he even danced on stage with American actor Gene Kelly, but an injury forced him to reconsider his long term plans. Eventually he transferred to the University of Minnesota and earned a journalism degree. “I realized I’d always been college material, I’d just never realized it,” he told the group. “I’d never tried.”
The laws of writing
In another unexpected turn of events, Eskens decided to enroll in the law program at Hamline University in St. Paul. “It was something that just sort of occured to me at the last minute,” he said. Soon he was winning international awards for legal writing. Yet even after he became a judicial law clerk, he felt there was something missing. “That creative side I’d had was dying on the vine, and I started thinking about writing.”
With no idea how or what he was doing, Eskens sat down and wrote a short story about a 15-year-old boy growing up in the American South in the 1970’s. He also began studying writing techniques and grew engulfed in the world of fiction — so much so, he entered the M.F.A. program at Minnesota State University-Mankato. His passion for the craft grew as he studied at the Loft Literary Center and the Iowa Summer Writers Festival, and the reason, he said, was simple: “It comes, I think, from daydreaming.”
Eskens, who currently lives in Greater Minnesota with his wife, Joely, continued to practice law even as he tinkered away on a manuscript for nearly 20 years. When that was done, he set it aside and completed another, which he then sent out to literary agents seeking formal representation. As the rejections rolled in, he embarked on a third manuscript until the call finally came: someone wanted to represent him.
Today, Eskens is retired from a 25-year career in law and since 2014 has authored a series that includes the titles: The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another, The Heavens May Fall, The Deep Dark Descending, and The Shadows We Hide. His novels have been translated into 21 languages and he’s also been the recipient of the Minnesota Book Award, Barry Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime) and Silver Falchion Award. Eskens has even been a finalist for the Thriller Award, Anthony Award, Edgar Award and Audie Award. And his first book is now in development for a feature film.
“I wasn’t seeking to become an author as much as I was trying to become a better writer,” he told attendees at the library. Yet his approach to the mystery genre in which he writes has captured audiences since the first book and though humble, he credits that to his laser focus on emotion and the balancing act of dual plots — there’s the external action plot and the personal plot. That and many of the quirky and emotional moments lining the pages are fueled by real life experiences.
“I like the hero’s journey type of novel where the protagonist goes through a crucible and goes through a journey that challenges and changes them,” Eskens said.
And while he regards all his books like his children, he’s not afraid to claim a favorite, and that’s his upcoming release, Nothing More Dangerous, which is set to come out in November. The latest is a prequel to his series and is a result of Eskens returning to his very first manuscript. It’s the one that inspired them all. Set in 1976, the plot revolves around about a missing woman and features themes about subconscious racism.
“Prejudice is more of an instinct that we’d like to believe,” Eskens said. “We have prejudice built into our DNA and it’s a matter of understanding that instinct and fighting against it.”
The coming of age mystery novel appears on several of “Most Anticipated Books” lists for this fall. Going back to the beginning has also given Eskens a bittersweet feeling of coming full circle on his writing journey. Even so, he insists there are always three books rolling around in his head at any given time.
“I wasn’t a kid who was destined to become a writer or a lawyer,” he said. “I was the kid that was destined to be a troublemaker who found something to be passionate about and it changed the course of my life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.