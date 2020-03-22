I LOVE TO READ MONTH

In honor of March being "I Love to Read Month," Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey reads a story to students at the Washington Elementary School this week in Hibbing.

 Hibbing Police Department Facebook page

In honor of March being “I Love to Read Month,” Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey reads a story to students at the Washington Elementary School this week in Hibbing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments