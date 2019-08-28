Hypnosis for Change now open in Hibbing

HIBBING — Therapists, life coaches and personal trainers — these are a few professionals called on by all sorts of folks from CEOs to sleep-deprived parents looking to make a positive change or overcome a personal plateau. But there are other — albeit lesser known — options.
Vikki Jacobson, Ph.D., considers herself a practitioner of holistic healing. She’s been instrumental in helping locals break through barriers when it comes to issues like anxiety, phobias, quitting smoking, losing weight, sleep issues and more, and she does it all as a clinical hypnotherapist — though she prefers a simpler term: “hypnotist.”
On Monday, Jacobson, now the owner of the newly established Hypnosis for Change in Hibbing, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune, “You have all the knowledge to heal yourself right in your own head, it’s just that sometimes you don’t have access to it.” Smiling warmly, she continued, “I don't heal anybody or cure anybody. I’m just a guide who helps you access that — and it feels really good.”
Though considered an arm of modern psychology, Jacobson acknowledges there are misconceptions about regarding hypnosis. The practice may be off-putting for some, yet the Mayo Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical center based in Rochester, Minn., refers to hypnosis as a process where therapists create a relaxed, trance-like state of heightened concentration to help clients cope with pain or gain control over undesirable habits.
For Jacobson, that’s really what it’s all about: focus. It’s a method for clearing self-imposed stumbling blocks and using hyper-concentration to aid clients in achieving their goals.
“I really enjoy being kind to people,” she said. “I really do. To me, it raises my vibrations, it makes me feel good. It’s such a positive thing and when people leave here, they’re always so happy.”
A massage for the mind
A 1975 graduate from Hibbing High School, Jacobson earned her Doctor of Philosophy with a focus on industrial and organizational psychology from Minneapolis-based Capella University in 2007. During her career, she garnered nearly 30 years of experience working as a business consultant, in which she was called largely on her psychological expertise in workplace aggression and violence. She also taught at St. Scholastica College in Duluth.
Despite all her diplomas and achievements, Jacobson had always dreamed of becoming a hypnotist. The inspiration stemmed from a 1986 hypnosis session after which she found herself effortlessly kicking a daunting smoking habit.
However the gestation period before that professional dream would begin to bud into reality would take time. It wasn’t until 2015 that she would become certified in clinical hypnotherapy and that accomplishment was immediately coat-tailed by a difficult period of burn-out in 2016 during which she lost her father — who was her best friend. She felt deep down something needed to change. Finally, with ample encouragement from one of her daughters, Jacobson decided at the start of 2017 to begin seriously practicing hypnosis. She opened her new office in Hibbing that March.
The brick Salute Studios building located on the corner of First Avenue and 23rd Street in Hibbing is currently home to several women-run businesses offering yoga, massage, pilates and now Hypnosis for Change.
“It was just time.” Jacobson told her story to the HDT while sitting in one of two overstuffed recliners that take up residence in her business, which is adorned in crisp grays and white.
Plants and crystals are tastefully arranged throughout, a faux jellyfish LED lamp is illuminated near her chair and the word “Relax” is spelled out in wooden letters across one wall. As calming music filled the air, Jacobson ceded that she meticulously designed the atmosphere to promote relaxation and tranquility. She begins each session by inviting clients to take a seat and as she gently closes the door to the outside world, she assures them, “This is all about you.”
“I don’t chase money,” she said. “What I chase is success, and for me to be successful, I always have to be always learning.” Her give-and-take approach allows both Jacobson and her clients get to explore the ranging potential of healing energy and abilities within themselves through the incredible power of the human subconscious.
Focus, not magic
Today Jacobson charges $75 for each hypnosis, chakra balancing or telepathic healing session. She also offers wellness workshops. Her toolbox includes a wealth of psychology, pendulums, healing crystals, tachyon energy rods as well as journals and habit tracker booklets. She works by appointment only and her business has been steadily growing through word of mouth.
“Someone asked me, ‘Is it hard to become a hypnotist?’” she recalled. “I told her, ‘No, it isn’t hard to become a hypnotist. It takes a whole lot more effort to become a good one.’ It takes a lot of effort. I study every day, I learn new things every day, new techniques. It’s all very positive.”
Though Jacobson comes from a psychology background and is certified in her field, she insists anyone can learn to do hypnosis and explained her excitement to begin offering workshops on self-hypnosis, guided meditations, psychic readings and more in the near future. “Hypnosis always has a purpose — that’s different than meditation,” she said. “My understanding is that meditation and hypnosis many times will reach the same point, the same outcome, but they’re two completely opposite processes. In meditation, what you’re doing is you’re clearing your mind while in hypnosis it’s all about focused attention.” She likens the latter to watching a movie or driving a familiar route — these, she said, are forms of hypnosis people aren’t aware of.
Clients tell her their goals and Jacobson’s role is simply to introduce those intentions when the person is at their most suggestible. There’s nothing “spooky” and it’s not magic, Jacobson says.
“The depth of hypnosis you go into in this chair is like that moment right before you go to sleep and you just drift off, or that little bit of time when you first wake up and it’s dreamy — that’s about the level of brain waves that you have,” she said, noting that during hypnosis brain waves slow, allowing her to tap more into a person’s subconscious. Through it all, however, clients always have the power to reject ideas they don’t like. “There’s nothing scary about it. It’s so natural. You go into hypnosis many times during the day.”
Down the road Jacobson intends to offer hypnosis CDs and group meditation and even Tai chi classes. She is also working to become certified in “ultra-depth childbirth assist hypnosis” to aid in pain management during childbirth. Up next on the docket, however, are her wellness workshops:
• Oct. 26 — Rune Readings
• Nov. 23 — Making and Using a Gratitude Journal
• Dec. 28 — Vision Boards and the Law of Attraction
To learn more, follow Hypnosis for Change LLC on Facebook, call Jacobson at 218-969-9568 or email her at vikki.jacobson@vljacobson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.