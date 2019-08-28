CHISHOLM — A leaky roof and lack of funds to fix it are a problem at the Longyear Terrace apartment complex owned by the Chisholm Housing and Development Authority.
HRA Director Jerry Culliton on Tuesday told the Tribune Press the estimated cost of replacing the roof at Longyear Terrace is in the neighborhood of $260,000.
“A project can’t be bid until there is sufficient funding,” Culliton said.
The HRA does not have sufficient funds to cover the cost of repairs, and has reached out to St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich and State Sen. David Tomassoni to see if there are any funding options available to help offset the cost.
Chisholm HRA is a public housing authority that owns Longyear Terrace, Lincoln Square, Sunny Slopes Apartments and public housing duplexes in the southwest corner of town. It also owns market rate duplexes that are located on the east side of Longyear Lake.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa is one of three new commissioners to be appointed to the HRA since January. They have been working with existing commissioners to address problems at the HRA properties.
Champa on Monday responded to claims on social media that the HRA is doing nothing as false.
“We’ve actually replaced a director, did a full analysis needs and requested money from different sources,” Champa said.
Heather Barbie, a resident at Longyear Terrace for the past eight years on Tuesday commented on the post she made during the rain on Monday.
“It leaks in both the winter and summer,” Barbie said.
Pointing to the ceiling tiles under two garbage cans in the lobby of Longyear Terrace, Barbie said the HRA had them cleaned and painted after the spring thaw.
She said at one point the leaking was so bad that there was a sump pump to direct the water from the garbage cans to a sink in a nearby room.
Barbie and some of her neighbors insist the leaking has gone on for more than a couple of years, and has increasingly gotten worse. Tenants attribute a large solar panel mounted to the apartment buildings roof as a factor in the water coming in. They also talked about other concerns about the building that they feel have not been adequately addressed, including adequate cleaning and maintenance.
Culliton said from what he’s been told, the roof in the lobby of Longyear Terrace started leaking the past year or so during the spring thaw. The situation has worsened, and it is now leaking during heavy rains such as experienced on Monday.
Until adequate funds are available for a permanent fix, the HRA is looking at patching the roof as a possible temporary solution. Keeping snow shoveled off the roof this winter is another proactive solution to keep leaking to a minimum come spring.
The number of satellite dishes mounted on the roof at Longyear Terrace was also mentioned by Cullliton.
As a preventative measure, Culliton said the HRA plans to ban satellite TV at any of its buildings to avoid further holes punched in the roofs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.