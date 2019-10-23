HIBBING — After more than a year of negotiations, the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday voted down the latest proposal for a new electrical contract with Minnesota Power.
HPU commissioners have been meeting with Minnesota Power reps for the past 15 months in hopes of creating a new electrical service contract that is more agreeable to both parties. For Duluth-based Minnesota Power, that means keeping the utility on as a customer for the long haul. For HPU, it means more flexibility and lower rates for customers.
The current electrical contract was created as an extension in 2015 when HPU was still generating electricity for Laurentian Energy Authority, before their power purchase agreement with Xcel Energy, of Minneapolis, ended with a buyout. HPU’s contract with Minnesota Power is set to end on Dec. 31, 2024. According to a letter written earlier this week by HPU General Manager Scott Hautala addressed to commissioners, that agreement no longer matches the utility’s “capabilities, needs or desires to operate their power plant as a cogeneration facility when it deems appropriate.”
Seated in the audience of the Council Chambers during the regular HPUC meeting were three Minnesota Power reps from their negotiation team, including Luke Peterson, a strategic account representative who has been involved since negotiations began and regularly attends utility meetings. Another present was Frank Frederickson, the vice president of marketing. The last time he gave a formal presentation to commissioners on a potential contract amendment was March 2018, and it was met with immediate commission pushback. At that time, the modified electric agreement offered by Minnesota Power included new constraints, including a commitment through Dec. 31, 2030. However, that offer did not — according to several commissioners — afford enough flexibility or low enough rates for HPU. No formal action was taken, but they asked Minnesota Power reps to come back with something better if they wanted to keep the utility as a customer.
Tuesday evening, seated among commissioners Hautala broached the topic of a new contract amendment, noting that the negotiation team included two HPU Commissioners — Jeff Hart and Jim Bugliosi, who replaced former Commissioner Pat Garrity both on the commission and in the negotiation team this spring.
Hautala highlighted scenarios for the new proposal, including possible savings and “significant” investments by Minnesota Power toward HPU’s operations — such as a new low pressure pony boiler for steam — but explained there would be various conditions attached. And, he said, while one contract may immediately benefit the utility, that may not be the case a decade from now, which is exactly what Minnesota Power is still seeking: a contract through Dec. 31, 2030.
“As a cost of service provider, HPU believes MP is a premium supplier of electrical services compared to the market, but that said, to allow better comparison of the entire deal, we realize that MP is offering a significant investment for low pressure steam production,” Hautala told commissioners. “This investment, when operating, due to the conditions of the revised agreement, would reduce HPU’s ability to make high pressure steam and resulting energy. The savings are reduced if HPU does not make electricity when feasible when steam loads allow for electrical production.” He again outlined savings offered by Minnesota Power, but stated that if HPU continues with how their current credit and cost allocation model is set up, electrical customers would not see any cost reduction.
Hautala explained that he did a cost comparison of staying with Minnesota Power for the next decade under the proposed contract terms versus switching to another provider in 2025 that would carry them through 2030. Taking into consideration increasing costs for both Minnesota Power and HPU, he found that switching to an alternate electrical provider for 2025-2030 would save the utility money without conditions Minnesota Power is requesting.
At that, Jeff Hart told commissioners that Minnesota Power’s proposal is a “different” approach, and while there are cost savings on the front end, he wasn’t sure it was the right choice for the city. Jim Bugliosi echoed that sentiment, adding, “I just don’t feel comfortable [with] the way they’re trying to lock us into everything here.”
Hautala told commissioners that he believed this was the best offer Minnesota Power was capable of making, one that required their reps to do extensive lobbying at their corporate office and is “far better” than previous discussions a year ago.
“However, at this time, I also believe that we owe it to our ratepayers to perform a request for proposal, either individually as HPU, or as part of NEMPA, which is part of Northeast Minnesota Power Agency, to determine what the market will provide for 2025-2030 energy,” Hautala said. “Both for the pricing and the terms, we will strongly consider MP’s response for the RFP as MP has provided reliable energy to HPU for many years. We owe it to our ratepayers to ensure we are doing the best job to procure the lowest cost of electrical supply.”
A heavy silence hung in the air.
Hearing no additional questions, Hautala recommended that the HPU commission not approve Minnesota Power’s proposed concept. Hart motioned that they not enter into a new electric service agreement at this time. Bugliosi provided the second and the motion passed unanimously.
