HIBBING — The Hibbing Public Utilities Commission is struggling to fill the open interim general manager role.
The commission on Tuesday voted 2-2 to shoot down the idea of hiring current HPU Director of Utility Operations Corey Lubovich to replace Scott Hautala, who was fired from his five-year post as general manager in late January.
Commissioners Jeffrey Stokes and Jeff Hart — recently appointed to a hiring sub-committee — nominated Lubovich for the lead position. “We thought he would be the best person for it,” Stokes said during the commission meeting in Hibbing City Hall. He continued, “It was our feeling that the commissioners wanted someone from within.” Commissioner James Bayliss echoed the sentiment and added, “He would fill the gap.”
But Commission Chairperson Dave Rian and Commissioner Jim Bugliosi were apprehensive with the idea. “I am concerned with Mr. Lubovich’s workload,” Rian said.
Rian and Bugliosi — who opted out of being on the hiring sub-committee — voted against hiring the candidate. The vote went down without Hart, who was not at the commission meeting as he has been on vacation.
When Bayliss asked whether the commissioners had alternative plans to hire an interim general manager, Bugliosi answered, “I do, but I’m not going to present it right now.” Later in the meeting, Stokes asked the same question and received a similar answer.
The HPU is now operating without a general manager of any sorts. The commission’s vote against hiring Lubovich comes less than two weeks after hundreds of local customers announced their support via a petition for a formal investigation into the utility. The latest spark of anger sprung from an incident earlier this month when more than 5,000 residents lost power on one of the coldest nights of the year. The standing air temperature was 23 below zero with a wind chill advisory in effect as neighborhoods across Hibbing went dark and cold.
The vote against hiring Lubovich also follows the commission voting 3-2 to fire Hautala on Jan. 28, after being hounded by politicians, customers and employees about a string of power outages in addition to ongoing infrastructure and financial concerns. Stokes, Hart and Bayliss supported the motion to fire Hautala, while Rian and Bugliosi opposed the move.
At that time, Stokes and Bayliss also supported motions to fire Dan Chase, director of electrical systems, as well as Jean Lane, director of finance. But the motions ended up failing 3-2 each. Both Chase and Lane still work at the utility.
In January, Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata called for the HPU Commission to fire Hautala along with Lane and Chase. After years of back-and-forth with the utility general manager, the mayor detailed two power outages that cemented his belief that there needed to be change in personnel.
Last December, the HPU main circuit control fuse failed and left 6,300 homes without power for more than two hours and steam for another six hours. Then in January, water leaked through the air handling unit on the HPU roof and onto the 13,800-volt switchgear in the electrical equipment room to cause a major circuit short. About 1,500 customers were left without power and heat. Traffic lights went dark. Businesses closed their doors. Restaurants stopped serving drinks and food. A day later, 300 customers endured the same issues for about half an hour.
Ratepayers did not shy away from expressing their frustrations on social media over the trio of recent power outages and the fact that they had to rely on the Hibbing Police Department for detailed updates. Many ended up calling the mayor, city councilors and even state legislators to complain about their short-lived but frustrating misfortunes.
During one of Hautala’s final appearances in an HPU Commission meeting before losing his job, he told commissioners that the utility experienced a total of 46 outages in 2019, resulting in an average of 3.8 outages per customer. The outage reasons: 24 due to equipment failure, six due to nature, 10 due to human-error, four due to a power supplier, and two in the so-called other category.
Carrie Manner contributed reporting for this article.
