HIBBING — After nearly five years at his post, the general manager of the Hibbing Public Utilities has been fired.
The decision to abruptly end the employment of Scott Hautala was made on Tuesday evening in a split vote during a regular Hibbing Public Utility meeting inside the Council Chambers at City Hall in Hibbing.
Soon after the 5 p.m. the meeting began, HPU Commissioner James Bayliss, who is also a Hibbing City Councilor, motioned to bump up on the evening agenda the employment evaluations of Hautala, as well as that of Finance Director Jean Lane and Electrical Systems Director Dan Chase. The evaluations were called for after a charged exchange between commissioners and city councilors in recent weeks when Mayor Rick Cannata called for commissioners to look to the top of the utility for accountability.
Cannata confronted Hautala in a Committee of the Whole meeting two weeks ago, following several blackouts that left thousands of local utility ratepayers without electricity and heat. The blackouts were temporary but frustrated many customers, who voiced their frustrations to the mayor and city councilors.
During that meeting, Cannata and State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, questioned the HPU general manager about whether utility management had mishandled tens of millions of dollars from the Xcel Energy buyout in 2017. At the time, former DFL Gov. Mark Dayton approved a law so Xcel could back out early from power purchase agreements with biomass plants on the Iron Range. The law also provided compensation for the cities, including $142 million to the Laurentian Energy Authority, or roughly $57 million to Hibbing and Virginia utilities through 2022 after each helped pay off remaining debt.
That same year, the Virginia City Council and Virginia Public Utilities began looking to already passed state legislation that enabled them to enact a “forced conversion” plan to move ratepayers from steam to natural gas. But the HPU could not do the same, since state statutes prevent the utility from executing a “forced conversion” plan. Other steps must be taken, such as a public election.
Sandstede urged Hautala and utility management to “come up with a plan” and told city councilors that “if the PUC can’t, then we have to do something.” She added, “This is on the backs of the ratepayers. I don’t want the state to be so prescriptive to take away local control.” Cannata, who has long expressed frustration with the utility management, told Hautala that he wanted the HPU Commission “to go back to their next meeting and look at chopping heads, starting with you and Jean Lane and Dan Chase.”
This week, Bayliss called for the agenda change and HPU Commissioner Jeffrey Stokes provided the second. After a few short exchanges later, the motion passed in the divided vote. Hautala, Chase and Lane were all given the option of having their evaluations done in public or in a closed session. Chase originally agreed to having his in the open, but all three ultimately opted for a closed session. Commissioners honored those requests, and from there it turned into an hours-long waiting game for a small but restless audience.
Chase was the first called into a back room shortly after 5 p.m., followed by Hautala. By the time Hautala returned, it was 6:40 p.m. Lane was last and didn’t re-emerge until 8:30 p.m.
Finally, the regular meeting reconvened.
Bayliss wasted no time making motions. His first was to fire Chase “for reasons associated with the performance evaluation.” “The reason for that is I don’t believe that you are the right fit for the position,” Bayliss explained. “It doesn’t make me right, it’s just my opinion. I think there are things that have been asked and haven’t been delivered, so I make a motion that we remove Dan Chase from the position of director of electrical systems.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Stokes, a retired HPU employee, provided a second. The motion failed 3-2 with a roll call vote revealing Commissioners Jeff Hart, Jim Bugliosi and HPU Chair Dave Rian opposed.
Bayliss then made a motion to fire Hautala based on the evaluation. Again, Stokes seconded. The motion passed 3-2. A roll call vote revealed Bugliosi and Rian opposed.
Hautala raised his hand and asked the chair if he could make a statement at some point during the meeting. Rian agreed, but first, Bayliss motioned to fire Lane.
“I don’t believe you fit the position that you are in,” Bayliss said. “I don’t believe that you are best for HPU in the position you’re in. That’s just my opinion.”
Stokes seconded.
Then, as with the previous roll call votes, Lane called on each commissioner to individually state their votes on her own firing. The motion failed 3-2 with Hart, Bugliosi and Rian opposed.
The HPU Commission then allowed Hatutal to provide his parting words. “I do appreciate the previous commissioners for the faith in providing me four years and eight months of employment at Hibbing Public Utilities commission. I would have to gather that some general managers have not had this amount of transition brought onto them in 30 years. I believe I’ve always had the ratepayer’s best interest in the decisions made - and not for myself.”
One example he offered was voting for the Laurentian Energy Authority termination. He noted that the utility could still be making electricity for LEA, and the current transition wouldn’t have occurred until 2026. He also stated that he felt he was in the right when he advocated to not accept the Minnesota Power extension contract, which, he said, had short-term gains but lacked long-term benefits.
“If I was interested in making this job easy for myself, I would not have made those decisions,” Hautala continued. “It’s on behalf of individual ratepayers is why I did what I did. And I have no regrets on having that silent majority of the Hibbing ratepayers, both businesses’ and residents’ interest in mind when I made my decisions. I appreciate the commission’s discussion during closed session and I look forward to developing and agreeing to a termination agreement.”
Hautala waited a few moments, then gathered his jacket and papers and left.
