HIBBING — Residents called, commented and complained, and staff at Hibbing Public Utilities listened.
At the HPU meeting on Tuesday evening, the five-member Commission voted unanimously to approve the use of an official utility Facebook page for general communications with the public after recent outages left ratepayers scouring social media for answers.
Using language from the League of Minnesota Cities social media policy as a template, Jean Lane, HPU’s director of finance, presented commissioners with a new three-page policy that spelled out proper usage and expectations for the utility’s first official Facebook page.
HPU Commissioner Jim Bugliosi questioned during the meeting who will be responsible for setting up such a page and for posting outage updates.
“It will be spearheaded internally,” Lane said. “We will, of course, use experts from outside sources when we need that assistance, and there will be an implementation plan along with an organization plan.” She added there are already individuals with online communication responsibilities listed as part of their job descriptions, so social media updates “will also flow to those same individuals.”
The potential set up costs for utilizing outside assistance, Lane said, would be minimal and wouldn’t impact ratepayers.
James Bayliss, who serves as both an HPU commissioner and a Hibbing City Councilor, questioned if a Facebook page would be the only communication improvement, to which HPU General Manager Scott Hautala replied that he is currently looking into using a mass notification system for disseminating timely messages to the public down the road.
Per the approved social media policy, HPU will use their upcoming social media page to “share information about current HPU projects and HPU business and operations.” It is also intended to share announcements and incidental, non-vital communication and general information as well as news regarding “made-man disasters,” as deemed appropriate.
It was the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 5, when water leaked through an air handling unit on the roof of the utility’s powerhouse building and dripped onto 13,800-volt switchgear in an electrical equipment room, causing a major short to a circuit.
The damage was substantial. HPU crews scrambled for hours for a fix as temperatures hovered around 29 degrees, and roughly 1,500 people lost power and steam, a primary heating source for many. Roughly two and a half hours later, power was back online, but because steam pressure takes time to build back up after an outage, heat delivery to homes and businesses was delayed for several more hours.
A second outage occurred last Monday, but this one only lasted about 30 minutes. It was related to the previous day’s issue, but the 300 affected customers didn’t initially know that. So, they worried they were in for another several-hour stretch of darkness. Despite the utility's website warning visitors of the outage, locals wanted more information. They redirected their concerns to the Hibbing Police Department’s Facebook page, where they aired their frustrations and dug around for additional details from friends and neighbors.
At least one member of the city council was tagged online in public conversations as residents asked for more communication from the utility.
On Tuesday, utility commissioners delivered. A Facebook page is expected to launch in the near future.
