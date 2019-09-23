House Committee tours Chisholm projects

CHISHOLM — Members of the Minnesota House of Representatives Capital Investment Committee last week toured the Chisholm Firehall and the nearby Chet Tomassoni Arena and Chisholm Curling Club. Their visit follows a tour by the Senate Bonding Committee the previous week.
The House event was part of a three-day, site-seeing tour of regional projects being proposed for a 2020 capital bonding bill. It will likely be at least May before the city knows if its projects are selected.
Chisholm has identified a new public safety building as its top priority for a capital bonding request. Its second priority has been identified as the ice arena and multi-purpose curling facility.
After the tour, Chisholm Mayor John Champa told the Tribune Press that he felt the lawmakers seemed receptive to hearing the city’s concerns, and that the tour went well. “They have a lot of projects to look at, and I’m certain every big a need as us,” Champa said.
Champa echoed the City Administrator Bill Manney, who told lawmakers during the tour that the city would “greatly appreciate” any help or support given to its requests.
Committee members questioned where the city was in the process of completing the project, whether it was in “the first year of a 20-year plan or on year 20 of a 20 year plan.”
Manney replied, “We’re further down the road.”
Manney then provided an update on the proposed public safety building to house the city police and fire department estimated at $8 million. He said that the city is aware that they would likely have to come up with 50 percent of the funding from other sources, should the city be awarded any bonding money.
Champa told lawmakers he felt the city is in a “pretty good position to put a chunk of money toward the (public safety building) project.”
When pressed by committee members what other revenue sources the city is exploring, Manney said the city has some funds to invest in the project. The city is also considering funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but the interest rates right now are at 4.25 percent.
The city does not currently have a levy authority and has not asked for one. But a local sales tax was another option posed by committee members on the tour, but it was concluded that it in Chisholm it would be limited and not likely to generate enough money to meet the need.
Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, had acknowledged Chisholm’s current firehall and police station has a number of problems and is in need of upgrades. She also mentioned the physical location of the building on the town’s busy main street as a safety concern. “If the police department loses power, the fire department bay doors won’t operate,” Sandstede said.
Collaboration with neighboring communities was a key issue raised by all committee members.
Champa talked about Chisholm’s history of collaboration, using the Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District as a prime example. The district was introduced in Champa’s first term as mayor and serves the communities of Chisholm, Buhl, Kinney and Great Scott Township. “I’m a collaboration pusher,” Champa said.
Police Chief Vern Manner talked about discussions with Buhl to collaborate on law enforcement. Chisholm currently has an agreement with Buhl to processes administrative fines. There’s a possibility the two towns could further collaborate on law enforcement.
Likewise, the Chisholm Fire Department is looking at even more ways to collaborate on training with French Township, Evergreen Township, Kinney-Great Scott and Buhl, according to Chisholm Fire Chief Bob Brown.
Public Safety Facility
The proposed public safety building is estimated at $8 million, and is in the pre-design phase, according to Manney.
The city council will soon be interviewing the eight firms that have submitted bids for the design of the building. A site has been identified and is on a city-owned parcel near the east entrance to town.
Built in 1908, the current firehall that houses the Chisholm Police Department and Chisholm Fire Department is not compliant with current health and safety regulations, according to information provided by the city.
Its location on Highway 73 includes heavy traffic and creates major safety concerns.
The Chisholm Fire Department has a total service and mutual aid area that covers almost 300 square miles. It provides services to Chisholm, Balkan Township, Unorganized Brown Community (Dewey Lake Area). It also provides mutual aid to Hibbing, French Township, Evergreen Township, Kinney-Great Scott, Buhl, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service. The service area for Chisholm is popular for outdoor recreation which increases the fire department responses.
The House tour began in the portion of the firehall building that houses the Chisholm Police Department.
Police Chief Vern Manner led lawmakers up a flight of steps to the entrance of the police department, which is not handicap accessible. Manner explained the challenges and safety risks involved with transporting handcuffed suspects up steps.
As the tour progressed to the confined quarters of the police department, Manner pointed out the limited space and one entrance means there are times that victims and suspects come face to face. A lack of storage also means that some gear is kept on the floor, rather than being put away.
When Manner opened the door leading to the basement of the police station, committee members experienced firsthand the unpleasant smell. The basement has structural issues and floods when it rains, it also has severe mold issues and severe odor issues, as outlined in a brochure prepared by city staff prior to the tour.
“Then the fire trucks start up and you get the diesel smell,” Manner said.
The tour proceeded through the door of the police station and into an adjoining door to the fire department garage.
Operating out of a facility originally intended for horses and buggies, poses a host of problems for a modern-day fire department.
Fire Chief Bob Brown said in order to maintain its favorable ISO rating of Class 5, his department is required to have certain firefighting equipment.
The current fire hall isn’t large enough to accommodate the larger fire trucks, so the city has to special order its trucks.
The location along with narrow entrances to the hall, make it challenging for firefighters to get equipment in and out of the hall.
“Being located on State Highway 73 brings with it a whole host of problems,” Brown said.
Chisholm City Councilor Adam Lantz, who is also a volunteer firefighter, shared Brown’s concerns related to the firehall’s location. Just this past year, Lantz said the department experienced 20 mishaps due to motorists trying to get around firefighting vehicles.
“People don’t want to stop,” Lantz said.
The tight space also poses safety concerns for firefighters, and makes it difficult to maintain firefighting apparatus and gear.
With limited space, clean turnout gear is hung directly behind the firetrucks, meaning diesel smoke absorbs into the gear whenever the engines are started up.
Brown and Lantz also talked about the difficulty of getting all of the equipment cleaned up after a fire. Without adequate space inside the fire hall, Brown said it’s not uncommon after a large fire event for hoses to be strung outside on the sidewalks to dry out.
Community ice arena and multi-purpose curling facility.
This project is being promoted by the city as a great opportunity to promote culture and tourism and stimulate economic growth.
The ice arena serves about 435 youth hockey players and figure skaters, according to information provided by the city. This past season, there were nine youth hockey tournaments and two figure skating shows.
The curling club has roughly 145 registered curlers. The curling club hosts four to five bonspiels per year with the largest being the Serrano Junior Bonspiel, the largest youth bonspiel in the state.
Chisholm is the home to John Shuster, 2018 USA Olympic Gold Medal Curling skip. Due to Shuster’s accomplishments, the city has noticed the arena and curling club have been getting a lot of attention, both nationally and internationally as of late.
Ed Chamernick, Chisholm Curling Club President, led the tour of the ice plant and arena, followed by a quick stop across the street at the curling club.
Chamernick told committee members that there are leaks in the piping at the arena that can’t be fixed without creating other issues.
The ice plant at the arena is from 1976, and has exceeded its useful life.
“If this goes down, you will lose the curling club,” Chamernick said.
When it was originally built, Chamernick said the ice plant was solely intended for the arena, but since the ice plant at the curling club went out, it now serves both facilities.
The dehumidification system at the arena is not working properly, and is causing corrosion of metal structures, rotting of wooden structures and is a safety concern when dripping water freezes on the ice rink.
