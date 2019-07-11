Hot metal, cool artwork

Artists from Igneous Metals pour hot iron into art sculpted by artist Athena Latocha, during an iron pour held recently at the Minnesota Museum of Mining.  Latocha’s artwork created at the iron pour is now on display at the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids.

 Photo Submitted

