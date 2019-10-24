Hootenanny in Hibbing

The Hibbing Dylan Project hosted a Hootenanny last Saturday at Mike's Pub in Hibbing. Local musicians performed to raise money for aspiring art students in honor of Hibbing High School graduate Robert Zimmerman — aka Bob Dylan.

 Carla Magnuson

The Hibbing Dylan Project hosted a Hootenanny last Saturday at Mike's Pub in Hibbing. Local musicians performed to raise money for aspiring art students in honor of Hibbing High School graduate Robert Zimmerman — aka Bob Dylan.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments