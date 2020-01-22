The Hibbing Lodge 1022 2019-20 Hoop Shoot winners by age group from left: Carson Brown (Boys 12-13); Kalub Brown (Boys 10-11); Raphael Uhrbom (Boys 8-9); Ava Laitala (Girls 8-9); Madison Roen (Girls 10-11); and Alexis Mackie (Girls 12-13). They will be competing in the North District Hoop Shoot Contest on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Virginia High School, 411 Fifth Ave. S., beginning at 12:30 p.m. Winners will advance to the State Hoop Shoot which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15.
