Honoring volunteers

The Hibbing Tourist Center Seniors recognized the volunteers who spent thousands of hours volunteering at Hull Rust Mine View and the Tourist Center. A dinner was held at Valentinis on October 29 to honor and thank them for their service. To volunteer, call the Tourist Center at 218-262-4166.
