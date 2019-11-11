The 100th year anniversary for American Legion Post 222 and Auxiliary was held at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. The Mid-Range Honor Guard started off the celebration with a 21 gun salute.
Brooklyn Shaw, a 9th grade student at Victory Christian Academy, sang in the program and also made art to give to veterans like 96 year old WWII veteran Robert Brown from Keewatin.
