Honoring our graduates

Mountain Iron-Buhl School district staff and teachers hold signs and cheer for members of the 2020 class as they drive through the school parking lot Thursday morning to receive their caps and gowns. Following suit, the Hibbing High School will be celebrating Hibbing seniors with a block party celebration. Faculty and staff plan to gather around the HHS block with signs to honor its graduates from 3 to 5 p.m. today. Graduation materials will be handed out at the anchor entrance.
