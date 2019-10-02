Cherry School held their Homecoming Coronation on Monday, Sept. 30. Gavin Constantine and Olivia Baasi were crowned king and queen and they, along with the rest of the court, reigned this week at sporting events and school sponsored activities. Candidates along with the 9th, 10th and 11th grade prince and princesses. Four first grade students served as crown and sash bearers.
