Holiday tuba concert

Chisholm High School Band Director Ryan Freitas and CHS band students, Hayden Roche, Kajia Gams and Ben Wegener recently are pictured at the Merry Tuba Christmas Concert held recently at the Eveleth auditorium. More than 45 tuba and baritone players, ranging from 13 to over 80 years old participated in this annual holiday event.

