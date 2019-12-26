Holiday catering

The holiday brought two non-profits together as Range Center Inc. of Chisholm catered the Hibbing MDI holiday party earlier this month. MDI CEO Peter McDermott smiles with Range Center’s Jenny Hauk and Kim Phelps of the Range Center, and MDI Operations Manager Andrew Tracy.

 Carrie Manner

