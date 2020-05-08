Hockey practice

Derik Dahl and Ryan Manninen didn't let a lack of ice cut into their hockey practice Thursday. The friends found a clear and open parking lot behind Parkview Learning Center and used the space to keep their skills sharp.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

Tags

