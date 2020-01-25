VIRGINIA — Hobby Lobby will cut the ribbon on its Virginia location at 9 a.m. Monday at Thunderbird Mall.
The 50,000-square-foot stories is the national retailer’s newest site. The grand opening and ribbon cutting is open to the public and will feature local dignitaries, business leaders and members of the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce.
“The success of our stores in Minnesota is a good indicator that Virginia shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated Kelly Black, director of advertising, in a news release. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
Hobby Lobby has over 850 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.
For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, coupon offers, store locations and online shopping, visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.