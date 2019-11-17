Hobby Lobby coming to the Iron Range

VIRGINIA — Hobby Lobby, an Oklahoma-based home decor and craft chain store, is officially moving into Virginia’s Thunderbird Mall in 2020.
According to a press release, the company said it expects to open in late January, bringing 35 to 50 retail jobs to the region at $15.70 per hour for full-time employees and $10.45 an hour for part-time workers.
Construction is still underway on the 50,000 square-foot building that used to be home to Herberger’s prior to its closing. The Virginia store will join Hobby Lobby’s 18 locations in Minnesota.
“Once you visit Hobby Lobby, you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home decor market under one roof,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising for Hobby Lobby, in the press release. “We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Virginia community.”
Houston-based RockStep Capital, which owns the Thunderbird Mall, announced back in May that Hobby Lobby would occupy the space as part of the mall’s massive reconstruction project. That project meant leveling large portions of the mall to create space for more storefronts, that in recent years has included Tractor Supply and Caribou Coffee.
Three additional businesses are currently being courted to occupy the remaining 17,000 square-feet or other mall space, said RockStep President Andy Weiner in May.
Hobby Lobby, based in Oklahoma City, Okla., was founded in 1970 and today has more than 37,500 employees at over 800 stores in 46 states.
Once open, store hours in Virginia will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.
