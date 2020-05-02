Hobby farm

Jeff Stimac and Alyssa Ralidak, who is a certified Veterinarian Tech at North Country Vet Clinic in Grand Rapids.  Jeff and Alyssa have an almost 100 year old family 240 combined acre hobby farm in Hibbing. Jeff took over the farm  about 3 years ago it was his Uncle Joe’s and he  had the farm since 1921. They have 8 sheep, 6 lambs, 2 rabbits, 30 chickens and one Llama.

 Carla Magnuson

Jeff Stimac and Alyssa Ralidak, who is a certified Veterinarian Tech at North Country Vet Clinic in Grand Rapids. Jeff and Alyssa have an almost 100 year old family 240 combined acre hobby farm in Hibbing. Jeff took over the farm about 3 years ago it was his Uncle Joe’s and he had the farm since 1921. They have 8 sheep, 6 lambs, 2 rabbits, 30 chickens and one Llama.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments