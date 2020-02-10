Historic Chisholm bar on fire

CHISHOLM — Fire crews swiftly responded to a fire at Tom & Jerry’s Bar and connected residential apartments over the weekend.
Tom Varichak and Jerry Janezich, who founded the historic bar in downtown Chisholm in 1973 say they are “very happy” with the firefighters for their response in the wake of a fire at their building on Sunday.
The co-owners say the bar and the upstairs apartments were briefly evacuated, as firefighters extinguished the flames, but fortunately nobody was injured or displaced. As a precaution, the bar had staff join local firefighters on watch until about 4 a.m. on Monday.
“They were very cooperative, very professional — and I might add, very concerned,” Varichak told the Chisholm Tribune Press.
It was just before 9 p.m. on Sunday when the Chisholm Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at Tom & Jerry’s Bar at 201 W. Lake St. in Chisholm, according to a report filed with the Chisholm Police Department.
The group Friends of the Northland FireWire initially reported that smoke and small flames were observed coming from the upper portion of the upper back part of the building.
Chisholm Fire Chief Bob Brown told the CTP that he was out of town at the time of the fire, but on Monday said he had since learned that firefighters were able to contain it to the southeast portion of the building’s attic. The Buhl Fire Department, French Fire Department, Chisholm Police Department, Chisholm Ambulance and Chisholm Public Works assisted on the scene.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.
