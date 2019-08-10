Historic building gets a touchup

Scott Lutz and his son, Paul Lutz, painted the facade and lower portion of the building at 124 West Lake St. Thursday in Chisholm. The building currently contains apartments, and has housed various businesses in its history. It’s identified on the Minnesota Historical Website as the site of the former Chisholm Theater.

 Marie Tolonen

