HIBBING — Downtown Howard Street recently received a colorful facelift as a scan of an original painting by local artist Katie Freedeen was installed across the storefront of the former Rupar Music building in Hibbing.
The update was one of nine paintings to hit storefronts in communities across northern St. Louis County as part of a project called the “Art of Community,” created through the Iron Range Tourism Bureau.
The project, which began last year, was intended to help drive more traffic into downtown areas by beautifying the main streets with artwork representative of their respective communities. Funded by a grant from Iron Range Resources, with investments from the Iron Range Tourism Bureau and assistance from the Lyric Center for the Arts, eight artists were awarded $750 each for their paintings that reflected the theme, “Looking Forward: Creating and Celebrating the Future of the Iron Range.”
Among those selected was Fredeen, a Hibbing artist and graphic designer. Here, the Hibbing Daily Tribune presents a Q&A with Fredeen to discuss her latest art installation and what it means for the community.
What are your earliest memories of art?
Oh, my earliest memories of art involve a big brown box of old crayons, green pipe cleaners and hours spent drawing and doodling. I would watch these TV shows on Saturday mornings. They were broadcast on CBC (the Canadian channel) and the show featured this guy with big glasses and a huge drawing easel. I’d try to draw along with him. It was called Mr. Dressup. I’m sure he didn’t get huge ratings, but I always enjoyed watching and learning from him.
But closer to home, I had my own art teacher. My dad’s cousin was the art specialist for the Hibbing School District. Her name was Mary McNulty and she was like a grandma to me. When my parents needed a babysitter, I’d go to her house and she and I would spend hours drawing together. I have vivid memories of the two of us sitting at a folding table in her living room drawing, coloring, painting, and creating things out of a seemingly unlimited supply of green pipe cleaners.
It seemed that everywhere I went, I’d bring paper and art supplies with me: long car trips, afternoon visits to the lake. I was always drawing, making books and writing stories. It certainly laid the groundwork for where I am today, working as both a graphic designer and freelance writer.
How have you honed your art skills over the years?
By letting go. I used to get frustrated that my artwork didn’t look like the artists I admired. I couldn’t draw a perfect reproduction of a cartoon character and, oftentimes, what I had envisioned in my head isn’t what came out on paper. Eventually, I learned to let go of my preconceived notions of what I thought my art had to look like and embraced what it actually looks like.
When I learned to embrace my own style, it definitely changed things for me. I like to continue to experiment with different forms of media, and still feel as though I’m developing my style.
How do you define art today?
That’s deep. There are so many ways to define art. Sure, there’s the fine art that is studied in schools around the world and enjoyed in carefully curated private collections and museums, and there’s the precious artwork created by kids, from scribbles on paper to projects created in art class. And there’s all the stuff in the middle. Art is everywhere. Locally, I love to see the community embracing the idea of public art installations and hope to see more of them.
You’ve had several pieces of art put on display in the community. Can you tell us about the inspiration for each?
Sure. Last year, the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce selected my artwork for one of the installations in the utility box wrap project. The giant box of crayons on the corner of First Avenue and West 31st Street is my art. I was trying to come up with a design idea for something that naturally lent itself to the box shape, and I got this idea to create a big box of crayons. I spun this whole story in my head about how the giants in this area — Paul Bunyan and the Iron Man Statue — needed the giant size crayons to color the area. It’s playful and fun and the names of the colors in the box have local flavor. In my opinion, it’s definitely worth the time to walk by and read the names of the colors on the back of the box.
With the Art of Community installation, the design objective was to create something that was representative of our community of Hibbing. As “Rangers,” we’re known to be a little more rough around the edges and are typically personified as male iron workers. It is my intention that “Muse” will help to debunk that stereotype and instead make people see the beauty there is to be found around here.
My “Muse,” or inspiration for this piece came from listening to “Girl from the North Country,” a song written and recorded by Bob Dylan four years after he graduated from Hibbing High School. It’s rumored that he may have written that song about a high school sweetheart, but to me, his lyrics speak of the beauty of Hibbing, and my personal feeling that the area itself has served as a muse for many of Dylan’s songs.
This Girl from the North Country’s body is made of iron ore. She has been created out of a mine dump, yet radiates beauty. Her hair glitters from freshly fallen snow and her warmth emanates from the fire contained within her guitar. Her skin isn’t perfect either—its roughness comes from the weathered paint of the haul truck that was located at the old Hull Rust Mineview. She’s playing in a field of wild foliage that overlooks the majestic Hibbing High School building. She may not know where her road may lead, but knows that the Northland means “home.”
In creating this piece of art, it is my hope that the heart and soul of Hibbing shines forth and that we are able to look to the core of who we are and see the beauty that lies within and around our community.
What does it mean to you that the art of community selected you to represent Hibbing in this project?
Oh my gosh, I was so excited. I never, in a million years, thought that I’d be selected, but my friend Kelly nudged me to give it a try, and I’m so glad she did. There are so many talented artists in our area, and I’m really just totally humbled by the whole thing.
Do you have ideas for future art pieces?
Yes, but that’s the problem with ideas, they are easy to come by, but executing them is a whole other story. In all seriousness, I do have some ideas and dreams for future installations. Only time will tell if and when they actually pan out.
Editor’s note: Freeden is a freelance writer for the HDT.
