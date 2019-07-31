HIBBING — Ben Wolney, of Hibbing, has been announced as a finalist for Delta Waterfowl’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award.
“I was pretty surprised, to be honest,” Wolney told the Hibbing Daily Tribune Tuesday morning. “I got into this just to be a conservationist to help the kids out. I didn't get into it for any glory or anything, so I was pretty surprised.”
Delta Waterfowl, also known as the Duck Hunter’s Organization, is an international conservation group that aims to maintain duck populations through intensive management programs and by conserving breeding duck habitats. With chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada, Wolney beat out countless others to become one of six finalists with a shot at winning the award.
“One of the biggest things for me within the group is the youth hunting aspect,” Wolney said. “Delta is really big on ‘first hunts’ and also getting kids out on hunts, so that’s been a big drive for me.”
Delta Waterfowl’s regional director of Minnesota and Wisconsin, Derron Wahlen, told the HDT in a recent interview, “The Iron Range folks work hard and are committed to what they do within the organization. I made the nomination for Ben and he’s well-deserving of it.”
Wolney, an avid duck and goose hunter, first joined the organization eight years ago and became chairman of the Iron Range Flyer chapter four years in. He currently lives in Hibbing with his wife, Katie, and they are expecting their first child this month. According to a press release, Wolney isn’t one to let the grass grow under his feet. Since 2015, the Iron Range Flyers chapter has raised more than $80,300 to go toward the production of ducks and to secure the future of waterfowl hunting for generations to come. Not only that, Wolney’s chapter is in the top 25 of all Delta chapters thanks to their “fundraising efforts due to their fiscally responsible approach.”
“I have always appreciated the outdoors stemming from the days when I was a Boy Scout,” Wolney said in a recent press release. “Naturally, I started hunting and eventually began duck hunting. As time passed, I realize just how important it was to me to have someone take me hunting. That’s why I easily fit in with the Iron Range Flyer chapter, as youth are a large focus of what we spend our Waterfowl Heritage Funds on here in the Iron Range.”
Wolney added, “And it is even more important these days to engage our youth to pass the tradition on. Being involved with Delta Waterfowl in the Iron Range has been a great way for me to continue to have continual contact with other hunters and do my part to give back to the community.”
The winner of the Volunteer of the Year award is being selected this week and Wahlen said that the news will be announced to members on Friday. Wahlen told the HDT that regardless of the outcome, Wolney will be recognized at Delta Waterfowl’s annual event on Feb. 6, 2020, along with the other finalists, for their contributions. The anticipated prize for the winner will be a trip to the Delta Waterfowl research station called the Delta Marsh, which is located north of Portage la Prairie in Manitoba and is ground zero of the organization.
According to their website, James Ford Bell of General Mills Corporation, is thought to have founded the group amid concerns about duck populations. He began replacing every duck harvested at his club in Manitoba with two more ducks. In the years that followed, a research facility was opened where scientists were brought in to study breeding duck ecology, which led to many discoveries about duck behavior and habitat use.
Today the organization strives to balance the needs of both ducks and duck hunters in the face of challenges like low duck production, loss of certain habitats and the decline of hunters throughout North America.
“The Iron Range Flyers chapter of Delta Waterfowl does exactly that — they replenish the duck population here,” Wahlen told the HDT this week. “They get kids involved and Delta engages them in duck hunting and they also put up hen house structures throughout the landscape.” He continued, “There’s not any organization more highly published than Delta when it comes to duck production.”
Wahlen noted that the local chapter retains 15-20 percent of any funds raised during events, like the annual banquet and raffles. “We keep that local so they can give back to the community to get kids through firearms safety courses, hunting safety courses, and to let kids practice on clay targets, learn how to stay safe while hunting and how to survive if they fall in the water.” He added, “We also put up wood duck boxes and hen houses.”
Wahlen explained the latter is especially important because many hatchlings from wood duck nests won’t survive to their first fall flight. However, with the help of the houses that people within the organization — like Wolney — are building throughout the region, more ducks will have a fighting chance.
“These are nests built on a pole in waterways and the survival rates go up 80 percent,” Wahlen said. “We know this from years of experience and putting up thousands of boxes.”
Though Hibbing is “a little off the beaten path” of where the heart of the duck migration is, ducks that are hatched here have an affinity for returning to the area year after year, which Wahlen explained helps hunters as well as the local duck population.
It’s these preservation efforts and more that helped land Wolney a spot in the final six for the volunteer award.
“Hibbing is proud to have Ben selected as a finalist for such an honor,” Wahlen said. “He went through a process that virtually everyone in North America had to go through to become a finalist and it’s an honor to be as far along as he is. He now has a one in six chance of winning.”
Wahlen shared that Delta Waterfowl is always looking to expand. There are currently 18 local committee members comprised primarily of hunters but they also have non-hunters as well.
“Anybody that has any interest in ducks — whether they look at them through binoculars or the rim of a shotgun barrel — if they have an interest in making more ducks to help our local areas in ducks production, they’re welcome to join our committee.”
To learn more, visit DeltaWaterfowl.org.
