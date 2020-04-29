HIBBING — The Hibbing Public Utilities Commission has adopted a new member amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
During a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the City Council voted 6-1 to bring former commission chairman Pat Garrity onto the five-member unit responsible to develop policy and oversee management of the utility system. Garrity will replace chairman David Rian, who has three years of experience on the commission. His term limit ends in 2020.
City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman nominated Garrity for the position. Councilor Tim Harkonen seconded. Council Jay Hildenbrand was the only councilor to vote against the action.
The phone-in meeting lasted about 10 minutes without additional comments. Members of the commission are expected to decide among themselves who will become the new chair.
The Hibbing Daily Tribune reached out to city administrators, the HPU human resource department and local union representatives to ask about the state of employment and possible furloughs at the utility. But no one responded as of press time on Wednesday.
Garrity will come aboard the commission as the utility has been providing gas, electric, water and steam services amid the Covid-19 pandemic. For now, all utility buildings remain restricted to the public. The utility is reading outside customer meters, but the commission temporarily suspended readings for single-family properties to practice social distancing. The commission also stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections in a time when the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the economy.
The commission has come under fire in recent months, as customers have suffered from numerous power outages.
In his application for the position, Garrity wrote that he is a financial controller and former city clerk treasurer who has been working to “reset the operations of the HPUC and [Laurentian Energy Authority], dealing with the financial and many operational deficiencies.”
Back in February, before the coronavirus outbreak, the commission voted 2-2 to shoot down the idea of hiring current HPU Director of Utility Operations Corey Lubovich to replace Scott Hautala, who was fired from his five-year post as general manager the previous month.
Commissioners Jeffrey Stokes and Jeff Hart - who were on a hiring sub-committee - had nominated Lubovich for the lead position. Commissioner James Bayliss, who doubles as a city councilor, was supportive of the move. But Rian and Commissioner Jim Bugliosi appeared apprehensive with the idea, citing concern over Lubovich’s already heavy workload. The pair voted against hiring the candidate. The vote went down without Hart, who was not at the commission meeting as he had been on vacation.
It was only two weeks beforehand that hundreds of local customers announced their support via a petition for a formal investigation into the utility. The call boiled over from an incident earlier that month when more than 5,000 residents lost power on one of the coldest nights of the year. The standing air temperature was 23 below zero, with a wind chill advisory in effect as neighborhoods across Hibbing went dark and cold.
The vote against hiring Lubovich also followed the commission voting 3-2 to fire Hautala on Jan. 28, after being hounded by politicians, customers and employees about a string of power outages in addition to going infrastructure and financial concerns. Stokes, Hart and Bayliss supported the motion to fire Hautala, while Rian and Bugliosi opposed the vote.
At the time, Stokes and Bayliss also supported motions to fire Dan Chase, director of electrical systems, as well as Jean Lane, director of finance. But the motions ended up failing 3-2. Both Chase and Lane still work at the utility.
In January, Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata called for the commission to fire Hautala along with Lane and Chase. After years of back-and-forth with the utility general manager, the mayor detailed two power outages that cemented his belief that there needed to be change in personnel.
Last December, the HPU main circuit control fuse failed and left 6,300 homes without power for more than two hours and steam for another six hours. Then in January, water leaked through the air handling unit on the HPU roof and onto the 13,800-volt switchgear in the electrical equipment room to cause a major circuit short. About 1,500 customers were left without power and heat. Traffic lights went dark. Businesses closed their doors. Restaurants stopped serving drinks and food. A day later, 300 customers endured the same issues for about half an hour.
Ratepayers did not shy away from expressing their frustrations on social media over the trio of recent power outages and the fact that they had to rely on the Hibbing Police Department for detailed updates. Many ended up calling the mayor, city councilors and even state legislators to complain about their short-lived but frustrating misfortunes.
During one of Hautala’s final appearances in an HPU Commission meeting before losing his job, he told commissioners that the utility experienced a total of 46 outages in 2019, resulting in an average of 3.8 outages per customer. The outage reasons: 24 due to equipment failure, six due to nature, 10 due to human-error, four due to a power supplier, and two in the so-called other category.
Carrie Manner contributed reporting for this article.
