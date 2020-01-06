HIBBING — Last week, 11-year-old Isaac Trunnell of Chisholm had his dream come true when Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey invited him to tour the police station. Isaac’s grandmother, Anne Varda told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Monday that the opportunity arose after Isaac met Hibbing Officer Brittany Moore while trick-or-treating in town this past Halloween. Moore allowed the intrigued boy to check out her police car as she kept watch over the neighborhood.
After hearing about Isaac’s exciting encounter, Estey eventually tracked down the boy’s mother, Jessica, through social media to invite the boy to meet the whole police squad, Varda said. The Trunnell family took Estey up on that offer and Isaac got to see the station, the police cars and even got to pet K9 Officer Chase.
"The Trunnell family is very grateful to the Hibbing Police Department for making their son, Isaac's, dream come true,” Varda wrote in an email to the HDT. “As soon as they walked in the building, Isaac's eyes lit up and the excitement was written all over his face.”
While on tour, Isaac met several officers and staff and was given a plastic police badge and patches in a goodie bag. He was also reunited with Moore, the officer who had been so kind to him.
“The Trunnell family wishes to thank all those involved, especially Chief Estey, for giving Isaac memories he will have forever,” Varda wrote. In addition to thanking Estey and Moore, Varda also thanked “Officers Kyle Bloom and Joe Burns for allowing Isaac to see K9 Chase up close and personal.” She added, “Our area is lucky to have such a caring police force."
