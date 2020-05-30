HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department have received several reports of groups planning to protest in the City of Hibbing on Sunday, May 31, at the Hibbing High School as well as on Monday, June 1, at Hibbing City Hall. The Hibbing Police Department respects a peaceful protest and asks the public to use safety during the protest if it occurs. We want to remind the public that protesting on private property without permission is not allowed. We also want to remind the public that blocking city streets and throughways is also not allowed without the proper permit issued by the City of Hibbing.

The Hibbing Police Department takes great pride in protecting and serving all members of our community. Our police department’s biggest strength is our community members and we ask for your support in respecting all community members’ viewpoints during these difficult times in our state. We are asking our community members and business owners to contact us in the event you observe any suspicious or illegal activity occurring.

Respectfully,

Chief Steve Estey

