HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department have received several reports of groups planning to protest in the City of Hibbing on Sunday, May 31, at the Hibbing High School as well as on Monday, June 1, at Hibbing City Hall. The Hibbing Police Department respects a peaceful protest and asks the public to use safety during the protest if it occurs. We want to remind the public that protesting on private property without permission is not allowed. We also want to remind the public that blocking city streets and throughways is also not allowed without the proper permit issued by the City of Hibbing.
The Hibbing Police Department takes great pride in protecting and serving all members of our community. Our police department’s biggest strength is our community members and we ask for your support in respecting all community members’ viewpoints during these difficult times in our state. We are asking our community members and business owners to contact us in the event you observe any suspicious or illegal activity occurring.
Respectfully,
Chief Steve Estey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.