HIBBING — Keith Knoop, of Hibbing, was surrounded by his family and fellow pilots on Wednesday as a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration presented him with the Wright Brothers “Master Pilot” Award.
More than 30 people gathered for a luncheon in a building adjacent to the Range Regional Airport Airline terminal. Al Thilmany, an FAA safety team program manager in Minneapolis, kicked off a presentation meant to recognize Knoop with the federal agency’s highest honor.
“It is my honor to announce that you are now Master Pilot Herman Keith Knoop and you will be forever known as that,” Thilmany said. “Congratulations, it’s my honor and privilege to give you this award today.”
Knoop, 87, thanked all those who attended the luncheon including his wife, Barb Knoop. “Indeed it is an honor and a privilege to receive this award,” Knoop said. “...It’s been a terrific ride and I sure had help along the way: everybody here.”
Knoop becomes first Master Pilot in Hibbing
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s website states the FAA only issues the honor to “Master Pilots” who have exemplified skill, professionalism and aviation expertise for at least 50 years. To be eligible, pilots must be an American citizen with an FAA pilot certificate and have experience in civil and military flying without having any airman certificate revoked. The award’s namesake — brothers Wilbur and Orville Wright — were America’s first pilots to successfully fly and maintain a powered aircraft in 1903 without crashing.
Knoop’s fellow pilots and members of the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority nominated him because of his broad range of experience coupled with his passion for aviation. “We wish him congratulations and many more years of wonderful flying,” according to a press release from airport officials.
Knoop’s affinity for aviation began in 1935 when he saw an airplane land in the middle of the lake and taxi up to his family’s dock. That experience stayed with him and he began to study all things airplane. He later joined the U.S. Air Force and became a radio operator on a KB29 Tanker crew. He would also fly in Alaska on a Radio Relay Unit until entering commercial broadcasting after his service was completed. In 1956, he learned to fly at Great Bend, Kan., and four years later, he returned to Hibbing to embark on a commercial broadcasting career. Knoop has been actively flying many aircrafts, the press release says, and flies a 1947 415-D Ercoupe.
As of Wednesday, Knoop is now one of 5,664 pilots throughout the country to receive the Wright Brothers Award since its inception in 2003, and only one of 118 in Minnesota. Notably, according to the FAA’s “Roll of Honor” listed on their website, Knoop is the first Hibbing pilot to ever receive the award, with the nearest previous recipients being Delano Clemenson from Babbitt, and Stephen Roy Johnson and John Whelan from Duluth.
Praise for Knoop
Terry Hocking, a flight instructor on the Iron Range since 2005, told the luncheon crowd that he nominated Knoop for the award in August of this year.
“Keith is 25 years older than I am, and I get in an airplane with him and he just inspires me with the way he flies it,” Hocking said. “But more than that, it’s the enthusiasm.” Hocking continued, “As a flight instructor, I learn something every time I fly with you.”
Shaun Gemolus, the executive director of the Range Regional Airport, shared that he wrote a letter of recommendation for the award. He described Keith as a “great friend” with a meticulously kept aircraft. “We’re happy to have Keith. We want to clone Keith,” Germolus said with a laugh. “He still inspires a lot of people with his enthusiasm for aviation.”
Dave Danielson, the former airport director, told the crowd, “Keith has seen a lot” before taking a few moments to reminisce and reflect on the enormousness of Knoop’s accomplishment.
The Knoop family receive awards
Thilmany would share several comments from Knoop’s nomination letters, reading aloud how his colleagues described him as someone highly respected in the aviation community with an immeasurable depth of aviation knowledge who sparks inspiration in non-aviators. In addition to his letters, Knoop also received a copy of his career file — known as a “blue ribbon” package — plus another plaque from the FAA.
“This is actually presented from Minnesota’s Pilots Association that take care of this plaque because they do feel it’s just an honor to be able to represent folk like you out here who are doing it the right way for many, many, many years,” Thimany said. “So here you are, congratulations.”
During the event, Thimany invited Knoop’s wife, Barbara, to stand beside him as he presented her with a “Master Pilot Award for the Spouse.” Knoop closed the event by thanking her. “This obsession I’ve had with airplanes, she’s put up with it for 58 years with grace and patience… Thanks.”
