HIBBING — Minnesota lawmakers have been reconsidering police use of force policies following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who stopped breathing after a white officer knelt on the back of his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis.
The episode, caught on a cell phone video, resulted in elected officials in Minnesota and across the country to seek out banning or limiting the use of chokeholds and other neck restraints.
The Minneapolis City Council, which has accepted an investigation from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, voted two weeks ago to update the police department’s manual and ban outright all chokeholds and neck restraints. The tentative agreement requires a judge’s approval.
The manual for Minneapolis police defines a chokehold as a “deadly force option” and neck restraints as a “non-deadly force option.”
Officers typically perform neck restraints by using an arm or leg to apply pressure on the sides of someone’s neck to cut off air flow through the trachea. Neck restraints could be used against a person who is “actively resisting,” the manual reads. A chokehold cuts off someone's air supply and could be used “for lifesaving purposes.” There was no apparent deadly threat from Floyd while he was in police custody.
In Minnesota, none of the police departments train officers to kneel on someone’s neck. Kneeling on the back of someone’s neck increases the risk of killing a person or seriously damaging their spine.
The use of neck restraints has declined in Minneapolis. Still, an investigation from The Star Tribune found that police used neck restraints at least 430 times since 2012, rendering 68 people unconscious. More than half of the people who were put in neck restraints were Black. About 19 percent of people living in Minneapolis are Black.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described the city council’s decision to ban chokeholds as “a pretty damn low bar, in terms of things we hadn’t had.” He added, “Those who think now is not the right time, and those who think that we need to think about this a little longer have certainly not been paying attention. If you needed the wake-up call, it happened last Monday and continues to right now.”
The Democratic governor endorsed banning chokeholds statewide. On Friday, he expressed support for the Democratic-controlled House passing bills on police reform. He urged the Republican-majority Senate to “not let this moment pass” and come to an agreement on Juneteenth, an official state holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S.
But the House and the Senate argued on Friday and into early Saturday over banning chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene when their colleagues use unreasonable force in addition to proposals to restore voting rights to felons and to make Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in charge of prosecuting police killings. By 6 a.m. Saturday, the Senate voted to adjourn and the House followed suit. It remains uncertain whether the governor will call the lawmakers into another special session to come to an agreement.
In the meantime, the debate on police reform in Minnesota continues to reverberate across the country.
Republican Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Minnesota, attended the signing of an executive order by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that aims to ban the use of chokeholds by police, except when officers think their life is being threatened. Stauber is a former lieutenant with the Duluth Police Department who now represents constituents in Duluth and in cities on the Iron Range.
The following day, the GOP-run Senate unveiled a police reform bill seeking to discourage but not ban chokeholds. The Democratic-led House introduced a bill that would, among other measures, ban chokeholds.
Ultimately, the decisions made by the president and the federal and state governmental bodies will have lasting effects on police and sheriff departments in Minnesota, including those on the Iron Range.
Here in Hibbing, Police Chief Steven Estey updated the department’s manual over the past year to reflect the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards, including those relating to deadly force and firearms use (Minnesota State Statute 609.8422), authorized use of force (609.06), justifiable taking of life (609.065) and authorized use of force by peace officers (609.066).
“Our department does not allow officers to use chokeholds or strangle holds unless deadly force is justified” under the use of force by peace officers statute, Deputy Chief Tyler Schwerzler wrote in an email to the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Friday.
The department requires its 28 currently sworn officers policing about 16,000 citizens to complete recertification on defense tactics each year. The in-house trainers do not teach neck restraints or chokeholds.
“Also, our officers are to use discretion in the use of force and must use reasonable force given the circumstances,” Schwerzler wrote, adding that local officers “respond with a level of force appropriate to the situation at hand” following the nationally recognized Use of Force Continuum.
The manual for the local department mirrors many across the state as it describes chokeholds and neck restraints as being reserved for life-threatening circumstances.
Eighteen police departments recently told MinnPost that officers can only use neck restraints or chokeholds as deadly force. Still, three police departments — in Bloomington, Winona and Wilmar — said they do allow some form of neck restraints that are not considered deadly force.
Other law enforcement agencies which do not use chokeholds and neck restraints include the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. Police academy training in the state does not teach neck restraints.
Lawmakers are also considering ways to strengthen requirements for officers to intervene if their colleagues are using inappropriate force.
It was after the 2015 police shooting of Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old Black man, when police officers in Minneapolis received bias training, body cameras and rewrote policies to include a “duty to intervene.” But none of the reforms were enough to make officers intervene in Floyd’s death.
Amid banning chokeholds, the Minneapolis City Council also voted to update its police manual to require officers “regardless of tenure or rank” to “attempt to safely intervene by verbal and physical means.” Moving forward, if the officers do not intervene, they “shall be subject to discipline to the same severity as if they themselves engaged in the prohibited use of force.”
Officers also need to “immediately report the incident while still on scene by phone or radio to their Commander or their Commander’s superiors.”
The four ex-officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired. Derek Chauvin, who pinned Floyd down to the ground with his knee, is being charged with second- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter.
The others - Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane are being charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Kueng and Lane have posted bail.
All of them are scheduled to make court appearances on June 29.
In Hibbing, the police department requires an officer to intervene if a colleague uses unreasonable force.
“If an officer sees another officer using unnecessary force, they must intervene and immediately notify a supervisor,” Schwerzler wrote. “An internal investigation will be conducted and action will be taken, which could include criminal charges.”
At this time, the police department “does not use body cameras,” Schwerzler said. He added that the Hibbing City Council “will be looking into adding body cameras for officers.”
The city council has approved Estey’s purchase of about two dozen AR-15 Carbine .223 rifles over the past year, he previously told the HDT, “in the event of a serious situation where they feel they need their rifle.”
