HIBBING — Chet Johnson has spent the past 36 years inspiring young musicians in the Hibbing School District, and will be retiring at the end of this school year.
Johnson shares some of the highlights of his career in the interview published below.
HDT: How long have you been teaching with the school district?
Johnson: I started in June of 1984 with the Summer Lesson Program.
HDT: What grade/subjects?
Johnson: I started as the ninth grade band director/high school brass instructor. In 1991, I became the elementary band director at the Jefferson, Washington, and the Cobb-Cook elementary schools. I finished my career as the director of the fifth, sixth, and seventh grade bands.
HDT: Other responsibilities?
Johnson: I served as a leader for Boy Scout Troop 13, Boys Director for the Hibbing Soccer Club, and ski instructor at Giants Ridge.
HDT: Special projects or trips?
Johnson: In 1998 going to Sweden when the Hibbing High School Band played the halftime for the Vikings/Bears preseason game. The trips with the elementary bands to Duluth for the Duluth/Superior Symphony Orchestra’s Young People Concerts.
HDT: What was your favorite part of your job?
Johnson: Private lessons with the students. Getting to see their development as musicians.
HDT: What are your plans for your retirement?
Johnson: Except for teaching, continue doing what I’ve been doing, spending time with family, traveling, performing, hunting and fishing.
