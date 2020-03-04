LAVELL TOWNSHIP — Two men from Hibbing were injured in a snowmobile crash Wednesday morning in a field south of Hibbing.
At 11:49 a.m., Isaac Lessar, 33, Jason Mortenson, 42, and Shawn Nelson, 34, were each following each other on their individual snowmobiles in a field off of Highway 5 and Silica Road, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Lessar reportedly braked to avoid a small ravine and as a result fell off his sled and sustained minor injuries.
Mortenson, the second rider in line, rode his sled over the ravine and hit a snowbank on the other side and was thrown from his snowmobile. Authorities said he sustained minor lacerations to the head.
Nelson, the third rider, was able to stop his sled without incident. Both Lessar and Mortenson were treated by Hibbing Ambulance at the scene and released. The riders were not wearing helmets, according to authorities.
The Minnesota DNR and State Patrol also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
