UNORGANIZED TOWNSHIP 59-21— A Hibbing man was injured in an ATV crash on Saturday in the Side Lake area.
At approximately 3 p.m. on May 30 the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chisholm Ambulance Service and French Township Fire and First Responders were dispatched to the Chisholm ATV trail head on the Hannon Road, east of Highway 5 in the Side Lake area in Unorganized Township 59-21 for an ATV accident with injuries, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office.
The ATV operator, identified as Daniel R. Dilley, 22, of Hibbing was riding on the Chisholm ATV trail .7 miles north of the Hannon Road and East of Highway 5 in Unorganized Township 59-21 near Side Lake when he was ejected from the ATV he was riding, according to the release.
Another member of the ATV party reportedly drove the Dilley to the trailhead to meet with medical personnel. Dilley was then transported by Chisholm ambulance to Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing, according to the report. Dilley was later transported by ambulance to St. Luke's hospital in Duluth for non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol consumption appears to be a contributing factor in the accident, according to the release.
