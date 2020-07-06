HIBBING — A 60-year-old Hibbing man died Saturday as the result of an ATV accident.
Martin Dale Plaisted, 60, was driving an ATV southbound in the east ditch of Highway 65 north of County Road 8 in Nashwauk Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The report stated that he hit an elevated part and rolled the ATV over. According to the State Patrol, Plaisted was trapped under the ATV and submerged under water before suffering fatal injuries.
Itasca County is investigating the incident. Road conditions were wet at the time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.