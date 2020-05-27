HIBBING — After 40 years in the education field, Charlotte Unseth is getting ready to start the next chapter of her life. Unseth spent the past 26 years with the Hibbing School District and will be retiring at the end of this school year. Below, the Hibbing Daily Tribune offers an interview with Unseth who discussed some of the highlights of her years with the district.
Q. What grade levels, subjects did you teach?
A. I have taught all of the various courses in the Language Arts Curriculum within all six of grades 7-12 for which I’ve been licensed in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. During my tenure at Hibbing High School, I’ve primarily taught English to students in grades 7, 8, and 12.
Q. Please list any other responsibilities, such sports or extracurricular activities you were involved in.
A. Over the course of my career, I’ve directed plays and musicals, which have included participation in local, regional, and state competition in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I have also coached speech and debate for the same levels of competition.
Q. Was there a special class project or field trip that you were a part of that you would like to share?
A. I’ve enjoyed taking students on many different kinds of field trips, which have included the Vista Fleet in Duluth, as well as the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.
Q. What was your favorite part of teaching?
A. My favorite part of teaching was storytelling!
Q. What was the most challenging part?
A. The most challenging part of teaching overall has been coping with the requirements of unrealistic standards imposed upon school districts by the State Department of Education.
Q. What will you miss the most about your job once you are officially retired?
A. I retired at the end of the first semester and have missed seeing both this year’s current and my former students. I also greatly miss spending time with colleagues—especially my “Department Daughters”, as well as other school staff. I’ve really enjoyed working at the historic school site where my ancestors were among the first students to enter its doors, upon the building’s completion 100 years ago!
Q. What are your plans for retirement?
A. I plan to continue having structured time, but enjoying it on my own schedule! Unfortunately, a lot of what I had planned depends now upon norms established during this current pandemic.
