IRON RANGE – For the past 25 years the Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program has provided mentoring services to children on the Iron Range.
Bryan Ridgeway, a psychologist with the Hibbing School District, first identified a need for such a program back in 1994, said Judy Kelly, the program’s current executive director and coordinator. With a grant from the Northland Foundation, Ridgeway helped launch the program the following year and exclusively offered one-to-one mentoring.
Now, the Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program offers three group mentoring sessions to about 55 kids from Hibbing and Chisholm, which provide the “best of both worlds” to kids and their families, Kelly said. There are two age groups: kindergarten through second grade and third to sixth grades. Monthly meetings are held at the Hibbing-based Greenhaven and Washington schools.
All the kids get an opportunity to practice social skills with peers under the guidance of an adult mentor. Meanwhile, those in third through six grades participate in field trips.
As part of their “Kindness Matters” campaign, the group recently traveled to Bark Design in Chisholm, where they printed T-shirts that read, #Friendship Matters. The shirts were a take on ones printed the year prior that read, #Kindness Matters. It was the second year in a row that Bark Design has opened its doors to the program. While there the kids learned the process of screen printing from start to finish.
“In the last two years, I’m really surprised as to how well behaved the kids are at that age, and how interested they are in the process,” said Bill Butkovich, owner and graphic artist at Bark Design.
The creative spirit exhibited by the kids also left an impression on Butkovich.
While discussing possible T-shirts for next year’s kindness campaign, the kids talked to Butkovich about doing a collaborative drawing where each kid contributes. For the slogan, one of the kids suggested, “# Creativity Matters.”
“That conversation fostered a spirit of creativity within the group,” Butkovich said.
Other field trips taken by the group this year included a trip to Mr. Ed’s Farm in Hibbing.
Dawn Busch’s daughter, Ivy, started her second year with Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program when school started last fall and is enjoying the outings.
Busch said she’s noticed a growth in her child’s self-confidence, which she attributes to group mentoring sessions.
“It’s literally a wonderful program,” Busch said. “I’ve noticed a big difference with my daughter and how she is with us as a family.”
There is no fee for participating in the program, which relies on donations from its sponsors such as the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Northland Foundation, the Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation, Hibbing Foundation and the Security State Bank Foundation among others.
For more information, contact Kelly at 218-750-0908.
