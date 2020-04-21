BALKAN TOWNSHIP — A Chisholm man is in custody in connection with an alleged burglary that took place early Tuesday morning in Balkan Township.
Lt. Jason Ackerson of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in Hibbing said on Tuesday that shortly after 1:15 a.m. that morning law enforcement was called to a location on Cemetery Road in Balkan Township, just north of Chisholm.
The suspect, a 36 year-old male, of Chisholm, was taken into custody and lodged at the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia, pending formal charges, according to Ackerson.
The Hibbing Police Department on Tuesday posted on K9 Chase’s Facebook page the events that led up to the arrest.
In that post, it stated that the Chisholm Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department were dispatched for a possible burglary in progress. The incident was reported via live video feed, it said.
Hibbing Police Department and Officer Chase were requested for assistance due to a large area to be searched.
Once on the scene Chase sniffed out buildings and eventually led officers to a large garage door. Below the door was a screwdriver and above it, was a handle that appeared to have been tampered and preyed at, it said.
From there, Chase led officers to a wooded area where they spotted a male laying beside a tree.
“The suspect had a backpack on him loaded with several other burglary tools,” it stated in the post. “The suspect later told officers that he surrendered because he knew he was caught and didn’t want to mess with the K9.”
