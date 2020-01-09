HIBBING — The seven-member Hibbing City Council held a reorganization meeting on Wednesday evening, an annual event where roles of governing bodies are defined for the year ahead.
In the first order of business, Mayor Rick J. Cannata nominated longtime Councilor Tim Harkonen to act in his absence if he’s unable to perform his official duties. Harkonen, a retired lieutenant with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in Hibbing, has served on the council since 2003, when he was appointed to take the seat as Rick Wolff became mayor. As they did last year, councilors again voted in approval for Harkonen to become the Designated Acting Mayor for 2020. His term expires in December 2022.
During the meeting, the council also:
• Designated the Hibbing Daily Tribune as the official newspaper for City business for 2020.
• Designated depositories for 2020: American Bank; US Bank; Wells Fargo Bank; Security State Bank; Republic Bank; Wells Fargo Advisors; US Bank Investment Services, Inc.; and Wells Fargo Investment Services.
• Approved the respective depositories designated safekeeping entities.
• Designated Andy Borland of Sellman Borland and Simon Law Office as the City of Hibbing Attorney for 2020. Currently, Borland is also the attorney for the City of Nashwauk, the Hibbing Public Utilities and the town of Lavell. He also serves as the prosecutor for the City of Hibbing, a post he’s held since 2007.
• Set the mayor’s Contingency Fund for 2020 at $5,000, as set forth by state law.
• Appointed Harknonen to the Safety Committee.
• Appointed Councilor Jay Hildenbrand to the Insurance Committee.
• Appointed Cannata and Councilors Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman and John Schweiberger to the Hibbing Economic Development Authority, or H.E.D.A.
• Appointed Cannata and City Engineer Jesse Story as the City’s Weed Inspector and Assistant Weed Inspector for 2020.
• Appointed Sheena Mulner as the Deputy Clerk for 2020.
• Set bond for City Clerk-Treasurer and City Administrator for 2020 at $500,000.
• Set the regular meetings of the City Council for the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Chambers, with exceptions due to scheduling conflicts.
Last month, the City Council adopted a budget of $21.8 million for 2020. The majority of the budget is allocated to the general fund at about $19 million, up 3.84 percent from 2019. The rise in funding could be partly traced to an increase in insurance rates for full-time employees who are eligible for health insurance and pension increases.
About 75 percent of general fund expenditures get allocated to insurance and wages. The remaining 25 percent goes toward basic services, such as public works and police and fire services, among other operations.
The City Council also adopted a gross property-tax levy of about $8 million for 2020, an increase of 4.9 percent, or $380,039 over this year. The preliminary levy was estimated at 9.9 percent.
Other levied expenses include the capital fund (e.g. major building maintenance and equipment), the permanent improvement fund (roads, bridges, sidewalks), the library, tax abatement projects, debt services and economic development.
Despite the city slashing the preliminary levy in nearly half, residents should expect to see their property taxes go up.
At the time, City Clerk Mary Ann Kepler noted that the average resident has a home tax assessment of $94,400, which translated into a $14.19 tax increase for the year. Likewise, someone owning a $75,000 home would pay $9.74 more in taxes annually. If their home cost is $150,000, they would pay an additional $27.34, and if the home cost is $300,000, that amount increases to $62.73.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.