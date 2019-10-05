Hibbing Homecoming Royalty

John Larrabee and Maggie Zieske were crowned Homecoming king and queen during a coronation ceremony at Hibbing High School Friday.

 Gary Giombetti

John Larrabee and Maggie Zieske were crowned Homecoming king and queen during a coronation ceremony at Hibbing High School Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments