A graduate of Hibbing High School has been selected as a nominee for the national John W. Macy, Jr. Award that “recognizes demonstrated leadership of Army civilians by an Army military or civilian supervisor,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
Earlier this week, the Army Corps, Mississippi Division, announced its selection of Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, a St. Paul District deputy commander, as the division’s nominee for the award.
“Sullivan was nominated for his work improving property accountability, increasing training completion rates, spearheading diversity and outreach efforts, upgrading technology and equipment and building relationships with local military units,” the Army Cops said.
Sullivan is the son of Charlie and Shelly Sullivan and grandson of Pat Krumwiede. His mother, Shelly, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that her son is a 1998 graduate of Hibbing High School. The HDT archives show that he is United States Military Academy at West Point Class of 2003 and later graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in structural engineering and continued on to earn a degree of engineer in civil engineering with the emphasis in sustainable design and construction.
After graduation, he was deployed for two years, one in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. He served as the brigade engineer and the brigade detachment commander in the 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division and as the executive officer of the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion. He was stationed in Germany for another three years, before accepting a teaching position in the math department at West Point in 2013.
Sullivan is a licensed professional engineer and a certified project management professional who has been with the St. Paul District since 2018, the Army Corps said. His role with the Corps involves overseeing the support functions of the district.
Sullivan is married to Eleanor Sullivan, of St. Paul, and resides with his family in Oakdale, Minn.
“Patrick has also spoken at the Lincoln and High School various times when he has been on leave,” she said, adding that he is in Texas for the Fourth of July.
"Lt. Col. Sullivan is a highly regarded leader of character who is committed to providing outstanding service to the region and the nation,” Col. Karl Jansen, St. Paul District commander and Sullivan’s supervisor, said in a statement. “He is the first to volunteer for difficult assignments and exemplifies a boots-on-the-ground approach, most recently assisting with the construction of alternate medical care facilities in Minnesota and Wisconsin in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
