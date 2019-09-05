Hibbing fire claims five pets

HIBBING — A house fire in Hibbing has claimed the lives of three dogs and two cats.
Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that firefighters received reports of the fire at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of 1st Avenue.
Though the five pets perished, there were no people inside the house at the time of the fire.
“There was smoke and fire damage,” Jankila said.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Firefighters from Hibbing, Chisholm and Keewatin responded to the scene. The Hibbing Police Department and the Hibbing Public Works Department also assisted at the scene.
