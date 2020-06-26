HIBBING — Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau (ARFB) is an advocate for agriculture in Northeastern Minnesota for over 100 years. For more than 75 years the Hibbing Farmers Market has been a meeting place for people to buy fresh produce from area farmers. That tradition is still being carried on throughout the summer on Tuesday afternoons from 2-5 and Saturdays 9-1. The market is located on Highway 37 across from McDonalds.
Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau covers Lake, Cook, Itasca and St. Louis Counties. There are 18 organized farmers markets in the region. As part of its support for local agriculture, Arrowhead Regional is offering farmers markets grants up to $200 to help promote their markets to local consumers on a new website called Anything Grown.
The site connects producers to consumers in real time. Markets and producers create and manage their own pages. Consumers can go to www.anythinggrown.com to find out about the markets in their area. They can get relevant information about market hours, facilities, special events, vendors, products and more. The producer pages have names, information about the farm, products and contact information. The site is safe and free to use.
Launched in May, the site is growing rapidly. The Hibbing Farmers Market was the first site to join and has already added six producers to their page. Consumers can scroll down and find out who is at the market and what products are available. The site is dynamic. More products will be added as the summer goes on.
“Farmers markets play a vital role in small communities and are economically important for rural agriculture” according to Ed Nelson, secretary Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau. “People want fresh food and like to get to know the farmers who produce it. This program uses modern technology to bring consumers and producers together in a virtual world.”
