HIBBING — The Hibbing Farmers Market is ready to kick off its 2020 season on June 16.
Jill Hietala has been involved with the Hibbing Farmers Market for about seven years now as a vendor, and is its current secretary.
Hietala said when the farmer’s market opens this season, patrons will notice there are some measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The market will be following the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for farmers markets.
“So it will be similar to the past, but it will be different,” Hietala said.
Hibbing Farmers Market will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, through October, weather permitting. It’s located at 1309 E. 40th Street (across from the McDonald’s restaurant) in Hibbing.
Vendors will be wearing masks for the first hour of operation and invite shoppers with a concern for COVID-19 to shop during that hour.
Families are encouraged to only send one person to shop to avoid overcrowding.
Additional measures are being taken to follow guidelines for social distancing.
There will be hand washing stations set up and vendors will be cleaning commonly touched areas.
Vendors will be spaced six feet apart from each other. There will also be a table placed in front of each vendor’s table to allow adequate space between them and the public.
Hietala said she anticipates there will be a handful of vendors when the Hibbing Farmers Market opens for the season.
“It’ll grow from there,” she said.
Shoppers can anticipate a variety of products, including baked goods, produce, flowers, soaps and produce.
As the summer progresses, the market may make some additional changes, if necessary.
The Power of Produce program for children is anticipated to begin in July, and is also expected to have some changes. The program is made possible with support from the Security State Bank Foundation, Hibbing Foundation, and Lake Country Power.
New vendors are welcome to join, but are asked to make prior arrangements. Heitala said there is especially a need for more produce vendors, given the popularity of fresh produce.
There is an option to sign up as a regular vendor with a yearly fee and a fee per market date. You can also sign up to be a guest member with a $25 per day fee.
For more information on becoming a vendor, you can ask at the market. More information is also available on the Hibbing Farmer’s Market website at HibbingFarmersMarket.org or on the website Anything Grown.com.
