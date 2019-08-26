HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council voted last week to allow the town’s police department to purchase $10,712 worth of semi-automatic rifles for officers. The funding will be spent on 13 Smith & Wesson AR-15 Carbine .223 rifles from Minnesota-based Steicher’s Police Equipment.
“With today’s society, I think doing this is very important not only for my officers but for the community,” Police Chief Steve Estey explained before six councilors who unanimously approved his request to increase the department’s AR-15 count from two to 15.
On Monday, Estey told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that his decision to purchase the AR-15s comes after a string of mass shootings across the U.S. He explained that he further plans to seek approval to purchase another 13 AR-15s early next year, so each of his 28 officers can be trained to maintain their own rifle. (The department currently has 27 officers, but the chief hopes to hire one more soon to fully staff his roster.)
“Long guns are important equipment to have, especially in our community with larger facilities in town, such as school buildings, the airport, hospitals nursing homes and now Walmart,” Estey said.
In the early 1960s, the Colt Armalite Rifle-15 was introduced to the public as the first civilian version of the military’s M16 rifle. After a host of mass shootings, the family of firearms branded as AR-15 was banned in 1994 and legislation stopped production of so-called “assault weapons” to the public. The ban ended in 2004 and the firearms were soon made available in gun stores. In recent years, the AR-15 has been linked to tragedies across the nation, including its use in the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people last October and a shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Spring, Texas last November. More recently, there have been three mass shootings involving semi-automatics that killed at least 34 people in Ohio, Texas and California.
With the new purchases, Hibbing joins a growing national trend of police departments stocking up to potentially handle such dire situations. Once a detective at the Virginia Police Department, Estey estimated the neighboring city has AR-15s in at least four of their squad cars. “Unfortunately, nowadays, the people we’re going up against have these weapons themselves,” he said. “We want to be able to quickly neutralize them — just in case.”
Reached by phone Monday, Hibbing City Councilor Tim Harkonen, who retired seven years ago as an operations lieutenant with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office based in Hibbing, told the HDT that he approved the purchases because “we wanted to make sure officers are equipped to handle any situation and keep the citizens safe.”
Harkonen, who recalled maintaining a “long gun” during his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office, continued, “It’s very unusual for police departments to not have long guns. We’re way behind. In this day of age, every squad should be equipped with a long gun. It’s firearm power available to the bad guys.”
Both Harkonen and Estey commented that they have “no problem” with people buying firearms legally. They acknowledged several Range-based incidents of murder and attempted murder — the fatal Christmas Day shooting last December, the Mesabi Trail murder in January and the fatal drive-by-shooting in Virginia this past July — but they agreed the reasoning behind the purchase of AR-15s were more based on officer-related shooting and the threats of active-shooter incidents across the Iron Range. In May, law enforcement and school officials found themselves telling HDT there was not an active shooter at Hibbing High School, despite rampant social media posts and rumors to the contrary. An active shooter threat also impacted Mesabi Range College in Virginia earlier this month. Earlier this year, a Virginia police officer was cleared in the fatal shooting of a man after being “placed in a situation which necessitated the use of deadly force in the course of his work” several months beforehand, according to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. Two years ago, authorities cleared a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in Hibbing.
“This isn’t downtown Chicago,” Harkonen said. “And it’s not getting worse here. But there has been instances of officers using firearms and instances of police needing long guns.”
Estey added: “In the event of a tragedy, it’s better for my officers to be trained and equipped then find out it’s too late and say we should have done this.”
