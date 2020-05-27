HIBBING — Scott Perunovich has accomplished a lot in his young hockey career.
The former Hibbing High School graduate attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth for three years, winning two National Championships.
Perunovich capped off his junior season with the Bulldogs by becoming their sixth player to receive the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top collegiate hockey player in the country. He’s the first Hibbing player to win the award.
On top of that, Perunovich was drafted by the St. Louis Blues, and he is waiting to report just in case the National Hockey League resumes in June or July.
Perunovich can now add another feather to his cap as the Hibbing City Council passed a resolution last week to name Aug. 18, Scott Perunovich Day.
According to council member Jay Hildenbrand, it was the right thing to do.
“I thought it was important to recognize somebody with this because it’s a great accomplishment,” Hildenbrand said. “Winning the Hobey Baker, that’s something special. It’s a huge honor.
“It passed overwhelmingly. There was unanimous support. Everybody thought it was a good idea.”
To Perunovich, it came as a shock.
“It’s definitely special,” Perunovich said. “I didn’t expect something like this honor. A lot of the credit goes to Mr. Hildenbrand. Knowing that Jay did a lot to get it set up means a ton to me.
I’m grateful and thankful to him.”
Perunovich wasn’t present at the council meeting, but he found out right away after the meeting ended.
“He (Hildenbrand) called me at the cabin to talk about the logistics of it,” Perunovich said. “I’m not sure about what’s going to happen. He probably knows more about it than I do, but we’ll have to set something up, and take care of the minor details.”
It just so happens that Aug. 18, coincides with Perunovich’s birthday, so that’s why it was set up that way.
What happens now remains to be seen, especially with the restrictions being put on by COVID-19, but Hildenbrand and the council will play it by ear just in case some of the restrictions are lifted.
“We’re still working on the logistics of it,” Hildenbrand said. “I don’t know if he’ll be here. He might be in the playoffs, so we might have to do something later on when the quarantine and stay-at-home orders start loosening.
“We’re hoping to recognize Scott in August when this day comes up. We want to recognize his accomplishments.”
Perunovich has been working out at his cabin, shooting pucks and doing as much physical activity as he can. He wants to be ready when that 24-team playoff system begins, but being honored by his hometown is special.
“I’m honored, especially growing up in Hibbing,” Perunovich said. “I have a lot of memories. I started my career in a small-mining town. Accomplishing some of those things is special, and I’m proud to bring it back to Hibbing.”
